The 2-0 Rams aren't going to beat themselves

No. 16 Albany State is off to a fast start.

The key to the Golden Rams (2-0) record has been their conservative play. They're not beating themselves.

ASU opened the season with two straight wins over ranked teams, and neither game was close.

Their most recent victim was Tuskegee (1-1) this past weekend.

The Rams controlled the ball for over 27 more minutes than the Golden Tigers in a 20-7 win.

And for the second straight game--they didn't turn the ball over.

Defensively the Rams have been impenetrable.

Valdosta State nor Tuskegee could break the 120 total offensive yards mark, and the Rams have forced 3 turnovers.

If there's a word to describe their play--it's sound, but head coach Gabe Giardina would call it a work-in-progress.

"We've just been able to do those things at a decent pace," said Giardina before Wednesday's practice. "I don't think we're anywhere we want to be. I think our team's still hungry. I think we've still got en edge to prove ourselves, and I know as a staff we're honing in on those things because that's what we've got to do. We've got to keep getting better."

That's a scary though for North Greenville University.

The Golden Rams host the Crusaders Saturday at 7 p.m. in the ASU Coliseum.

