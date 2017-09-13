WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/13/17): Lewis' nasty juke sets up KR TD

Americus-Sumter's Kobe Lewis is no stranger to finding the end zone, and he's also no stranger to earning the WALB play of the week.

Last year the speedster won it on a punt return, this time he took a kick return 95 yards to the house at Lee County.

Lewis broke an arm tackle, then broke a Trojans defender's ankles before outracing Lee County's kickoff team with the road crowd roaring from the near sideline.

His team lost the game 49-14, but Lewis' return was a bright spot and earned 288 votes on Facebook to win play of the week.

