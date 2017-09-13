Officials identify lineman injured while working in Ocilla

A lineman was injured in Ocilla on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Officials have identified the lineman who was injured while working on a power line in Ocilla Wednesday.

Marshal Freeman was on West 6th Street working with Southern Electric Corporation, an electrical company out of Fullwood, Mississippi, when he was nearly electrocuted.

The company has been helping Georgia Power restore electricity for residents in the area after Tropical Storm Irma came through Monday.

The Irwin County coroner said Wednesday night Freeman was alive, but he was taken to the Augusta Burn Unit for his injuries.

Officials from both Georgia Power and SEC were on the scene Thursday looking into what happened.

