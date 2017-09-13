Ocilla residents say lineman's crew helped save his life

Halique Jordan said he thinks the lineman's crew helped save his life. (Source: WALB)

Officials have identified the lineman who was injured while working on a power line in Ocilla Wednesday.

Marshal Freeman is in serious condition after he was nearly electrocuted Wednesday night.

Freeman was working in the 200 block of West Society Avenue with Southern Electric Corporation, an electrical company out of Fullwood, Mississippi when the incident happened.

People who live in the area said they heard the sound when the man was shocked.

"To be honest I wasn't sure he was going to make it, but with God all things are possible," said Halique Jordan, who lives nearby to where the Freeman was injured.

Jordan said it was the grace of God and work of the crew on scene that they were able to revive Freeman.

"He was unresponsive, but they never gave up. In my opinion, the crew saved his life," said Halique.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when it happened. Jordan said he had just been outside, thanking the crews for their hard work.

"I had just come out from talking with them, telling them you know, 'Good job,' and then I walked in the house and it wasn't five minutes later that we heard a buzz sound, a real loud sound, and so we come back outside and he was in the bucket up top," explained Halique.

Ocilla Police said Freeman was working on the power lines when he was shocked.

Southern Electrical Corporation has been helping Georgia Power restore electricity to the area.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the injured employee," said Lynn Lovett, the area manager for Georgia Power.

Lovett said safety is a top priority.

"Our jobs are dangerous and that's why initially when the storm blew through on Monday we could not even start work because it wasn't safe," explained Lovett. "We don't want to rush. We want to get customers back on, but we need to do it safely."

Residents of Ocilla said they've always been thankful for the work of the linemen.

Watching them this past week has given them an even greater appreciation.

"You know these guys are putting in 16 hours a day and they are away from their families from out of town, so we appreciate what they are doing," said Kevin Jordan, who also lives nearby where the incident happened. "I think they are doing a good job."

Kevin said even through the wet weather linemen have been working to get power restored.

"He put his life on the line to try and help other people get electricity, which I really don't think we appreciate how hard they work," said Kevin.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Irwin County coroner said Wednesday night that Freeman was alive, but he was taken to the Augusta Burn Unit for his injuries.

