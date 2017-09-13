Lineman injured while working in Ocilla

A lineman was injured in Ocilla on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

A lineman was injured in Ocilla on Wednesday, according to an Irwin EMC Facebook post.

The Irwin County coroner said the lineman is alive, but he was taken to the Augusta Burn Unit after being injured while working.

Irwin EMC said the lineman was not one of its employees or contractors.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

