Albany State investigates hazing allegations

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State University is investigating hazing allegations involving the ASU dance team the 'Golden Passionettes.'

We spoke with the public information officer for the ASU police department Wednesday.

Right now, all we know is that these allegations are under investigation and no arrests have been made.

