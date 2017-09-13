Cotton crops damaged from tropical storm Irma

Georgia's cotton crops have been heavily damaged by the strong winds and heavy rain the area experienced due to Tropical Storm Irma.

Tyron Spearman of the National Peanut Buying Points Association said they didn't get as much damage as they expected but they still were hit pretty hard.

The cotton was twisted together and was pushed into the ground.

"We had about 50 percent of the cotton open at the time and it appears now we will get a major loss out of that part of the program where the cotton just got beat out the bulge by the wind," said Spearman.

Spearman said they are expecting a hard harvest for farmers this season.

