Albany evacuees thank shelter operators

Some Albany storm evacuees, who fled mobile home parks, are now returning to their homes.

Albany resident Ada Arnold said a Good Samaritan shelter on the east side made her family feel right at home during a very frightening time.

Arnold said the East Albany Church of God impressed her with their hospitality. She said they were also pet-friendly.

They helped Ada and her children, including one child who was severely injured after being hit by a car.

"They have a good heart. When I say a good heart, it's a very good heart," Arnold said. "I love them to death and I don't even know them like that, but I love this church to death. It feels like I was home in New York."

Arnold recently moved to Albany. She said she enjoyed church members' company so much that she now plans on attending services with them on Sunday.

