Hundreds of beer cans left under Highway 32 bridge, Lee Co. teacher arrested

A Lee County Middle School teacher is facing charges of public intoxication after hundreds of beer cars were found.

Deputies were called out to the Highway 32 East bridge on Monday after reports of smoke coming out from under the bridge. When they arrived, they found Henry Beasley drinking beer under the bridge with a fire lit.

A code enforcement official said they have been searching for the person that left an estimated three hundred beer cans under the bridge over a two month period.

"Each time we would come out here there were more and more of the same kind of beer cans, which was telling me that someone is frequent in the area. So, we were keeping an eye on the place and we eventually got a call to come down here," said Jim Wright.

Beasley said he feels responsible and was attempting to clean up the beer cans Wednesday afternoon.

Beasley was charged with one count of public intoxication, one count of illegal burning, and one count of depositing trash on public or private property.

His court date is set for October 3.

