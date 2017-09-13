100+ tons of storm debris in Lee Co. landfill so far - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

100+ tons of storm debris in Lee Co. landfill so far

Lee County citizens unload debris at the landfill. (Source: WALB) Lee County citizens unload debris at the landfill. (Source: WALB)
The tipping fee has been waived for natural debris. (Source: WALB) The tipping fee has been waived for natural debris. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

More than 100 tons of storm debris has been taken to the Lee County landfill since Tuesday.

Citizens are being asked to haul their downed trees, limbs, and other natural debris to the county landfill off of Highway 32, just outside Leesburg.

Right now, there is no official contract with an outside agency to pick up debris curbside, so citizens need to take natural debris to the landfill.

The landfill is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There is no charge to bring in natural storm debris.

