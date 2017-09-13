Smithville residents find relief post-Irma

More than 100 tons of storm debris has been taken to the Lee County landfill since Tuesday.More >>
More than 100 tons of storm debris has been taken to the Lee County landfill since Tuesday.More >>
The lights are on in Smithville, a community that had been without power since early Monday afternoon.More >>
The lights are on in Smithville, a community that had been without power since early Monday afternoon.More >>
In the wake of Hurricane Irma, first responders in Florida are most likely focused on recovery efforts, but sometimes people make recovering after a natural disaster a little difficult.More >>
In the wake of Hurricane Irma, first responders in Florida are most likely focused on recovery efforts, but sometimes people make recovering after a natural disaster a little difficult.More >>
Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday.More >>
Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday.More >>