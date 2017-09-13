Smithville residents find relief post-Irma

A pecan tree split in two, hitting the corner of a house on Church St. and falling on power lines. (Source: WALB)

Power was out in Smithville for more than 48 hours. (Source: WALB)

The lights are on in Smithville, a community that had been without power since early Monday afternoon.

Smithville had no water until late Tuesday when crews brought in a generator to power the well.

Georgia Power teams arrived at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mayor of Smithville, Jack Smith, said by about 5 p.m. the entire town of 800 people got power back, including the well.

Smith was frustrated earlier Wednesday when Smith said he wasn't getting a concrete answer from Georgia Power about when the city could expect the electricity to be fixed.

Almost one million Georgia Power customers lost power during Tropical Storm Irma, nearly half of all their customers.

Jay Smith, the Albany area manager, said that he expects 95 percent of Georgia Power customers will have electricity restored by Sunday.

"This is not a typical Georgia Power response," Jay Smith said. He also explained that a lot of resources were dedicated to Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Smith said Florida got a lot of the resources that Georgia Power usually relies on through mutual aid agreements.

Smith said Georgia Power had to "dig deeper" to get additional assistance, and that this is "not a one or two day storm. This is a multi-day or week long" restoration process.

In Smithville, residents food was spoiling, and many said they needed assistance.

Wednesday afternoon, the Second Harvest Food Bank provided emergency meals and supplies to the people of Smithville.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!