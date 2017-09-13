1 killed in Grady Co. wreck

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, first responders in Florida are most likely focused on recovery efforts, but sometimes people make recovering after a natural disaster a little difficult.More >>
Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday.
Drugs, electronics, empty ink cartridges, and personal documents are just some of the items you can recycle at the 13th annual e-recycling event, sponsored by Keep Albany – Dougherty Beautiful.
As Quitman Police were investigating the November, 2011 death of 39-year-old Shelton Brooks, they found evidence to arrest Truseno Al Neely and Kevin Fountain.
