1 killed in Grady Co. wreck

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
GRADY CO., GA (WALB) -

One person was killed in a wreck in Grady County on Highway 84 near Stanfill Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Frank Minjarez, 23, died from his injuries in the accident.

GSP said that Minjarez was driving east in a black Toyota Avalon when his vehicle crossed over into the westbound lanes and hit a white truck head on.

It happened around 3:40 p.m.

There were two people in the truck. Both were treated for minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of this accident.

