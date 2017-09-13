2 men caught trying to steal utility pole in Florida - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2 men caught trying to steal utility pole in Florida

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jacksonville, Fl. Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Jacksonville, Fl. Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
JACKSONVILLE, FL (WALB) -

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, first responders in Florida are most likely focused on recovery efforts, but sometimes people make recovering after a natural disaster a little difficult.

The sheriff's office in Jacksonville posted this photo on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the two men were caught trying to steal a JEA power pole Wednesday morning.

The post goes on to say, "Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership!"

So far, the post has been shared over 11,000 times and has more than 7,000 reactions. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:42:09 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>

  • School closures after Irma

    School closures after Irma

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:48:59 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday. 

    More >>

    Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday. 

    More >>

  • KADB plans annual e-recycling event

    KADB plans annual e-recycling event

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:00:13 GMT
    Last year's recycle and shred day (Source: WALB)Last year's recycle and shred day (Source: WALB)

    Drugs, electronics, empty ink cartridges, and personal documents are just some of the items you can recycle at the 13th annual e-recycling event, sponsored by Keep Albany – Dougherty Beautiful.                                            ...

    More >>

    Drugs, electronics, empty ink cartridges, and personal documents are just some of the items you can recycle at the 13th annual e-recycling event, sponsored by Keep Albany – Dougherty Beautiful.                                            ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly