2 men caught trying to steal utility pole in Florida

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, first responders in Florida are most likely focused on recovery efforts, but sometimes people make recovering after a natural disaster a little difficult.

The sheriff's office in Jacksonville posted this photo on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the two men were caught trying to steal a JEA power pole Wednesday morning.

The post goes on to say, "Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership!"

So far, the post has been shared over 11,000 times and has more than 7,000 reactions.

