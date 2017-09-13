Victim identified in possible Sumter Co. carbon monoxide poisoning death

The Sumter County EMA director has confirmed that there was a storm-related death in the area.

According to Director Nigel Poole, a man died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator running in their home.

The Sumter County Coroner Greg Hancock identified the man as Gene Carter Jr.

Hancock said Carter's body is being sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to verify the cause of death.

According to Hancock, the CO level inside the house was at 400 ppm.

It happened in the 100 block Sylvan Road.

Hancock said Carter was found after his cousin came by the house around 1 p.m. to help clean up the yard. When Carter didn't answer the door, Carter's mother came to unlock the door and found her son dead inside the home.

For those who are concerned about CO poisoning, find out how to detect and prevent carbon monoxide poisoning on the CDC's website.

