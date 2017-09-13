Victim identified in possible Sumter Co. carbon monoxide poisoni - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Victim identified in possible Sumter Co. carbon monoxide poisoning death

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) -

The Sumter County EMA director has confirmed that there was a storm-related death in the area.

According to Director Nigel Poole, a man died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator running in their home.

The Sumter County Coroner Greg Hancock identified the man as Gene Carter Jr.

Hancock said Carter's body is being sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to verify the cause of death.

According to Hancock, the CO level inside the house was at 400 ppm.

It happened in the 100 block Sylvan Road.

Hancock said Carter was found after his cousin came by the house around 1 p.m. to help clean up the yard. When Carter didn't answer the door, Carter's mother came to unlock the door and found her son dead inside the home.

For those who are concerned about CO poisoning, find out how to detect and prevent carbon monoxide poisoning on the CDC's website.

  The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:49 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.
  School closures after Irma

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:50:08 GMT
    Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday. 

    Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday. 

  KADB plans annual e-recycling event

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:00:13 GMT
    Drugs, electronics, empty ink cartridges, and personal documents are just some of the items you can recycle at the 13th annual e-recycling event, sponsored by Keep Albany – Dougherty Beautiful.

    Drugs, electronics, empty ink cartridges, and personal documents are just some of the items you can recycle at the 13th annual e-recycling event, sponsored by Keep Albany – Dougherty Beautiful.

