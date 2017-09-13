Former Albany Humane Society director arrested for cruelty to an animal

Albany police arrested the former Director of the Albany Humane Society Andy Sartiano on Wednesday.

According to the Albany Police Department, Sartiano was arrested between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

Sartiano has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Police said Sartiano was accused of giving a directive to an employee to improperly euthanize a cat by telling them to break the cat's neck, which would not be following protocol.

According to the Albany Humane Society Board of Directors President Dianne Barlow, Sartiano was fired because 'she did not perform her duties.'

Sartiano has been booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

Police said other charges may be pending further investigation.

