More Irma-induced South Georgia football schedule shakeups

The affects of Hurricane Irma are still being felt for a number of South Georgia high school football teams.

Here are the changes to Friday night's schedule:

Spencer at Dougherty has been moved from Thursday night to a Saturday afternoon kickoff at 2 p.m.

Thomas Co. Central at Valdosta is postponed from Friday night to September 29th at 8 p.m.

University Christian (Fl) at Coffee has been canceled

Rutland at Crisp County has been canceled

As more changes are announced, WALB will continue to update this story.

Five games were canceled last Friday night in preparation for Irma.

