More Irma-induced South Georgia football schedule shakeups

The affects of Hurricane Irma are still being felt for a number of South Georgia high school football teams.
Here are the changes to Friday night's schedule:
As more changes are announced, WALB will continue to update this story.
Five games were canceled last Friday night in preparation for Irma.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.