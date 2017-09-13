More Irma-induced South Georgia football schedule shakeups - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

More Irma-induced South Georgia football schedule shakeups

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
(WALB) -

The affects of Hurricane Irma are still being felt for a number of South Georgia high school football teams.

Here are the changes to Friday night's schedule:

  • Spencer at Dougherty has been moved from Thursday night to a Saturday afternoon kickoff at 2 p.m.
  • Thomas Co. Central at Valdosta is postponed from Friday night to September 29th at 8 p.m. 
  • University Christian (Fl) at Coffee has been canceled
  • Rutland at Crisp County has been canceled 

As more changes are announced, WALB will continue to update this story.

Five games were canceled last Friday night in preparation for Irma.

