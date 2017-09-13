KADB plans annual e-recycling event

Drugs, electronics, empty ink cartridges, and personal documents are just some of the items you can recycle at the 13th annual e-recycling event, sponsored by Keep Albany – Dougherty Beautiful.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017, rain or shine, in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center

No questions are asked about drugs that are turned in.

Electronics are free, except for a $20 Hazardous Material Removal Fee for all TV’s – and $10.00 for CRT monitors.

Documents will be shredded free.

This is the 13th annual e-recycling event. Over 581 tons of electronics have been placed into the recycling arena, and away from the Dougherty County landfill.

