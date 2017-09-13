Georgia Guard hands out food, supplies in Irma aftermath

Ice is also available for those who lost power (Source: WALB)

The POD is staffed by members of the Georgia National Guard (Source: WALB)

More than 40 cars drove through in the POD's first hours (Source: WALB)

Georgia National Guard soldiers were in Albany, handing out supplies on Wednesday, to those affected by Tropical Storm Irma.

Storm victims can pick up emergency meals, water, ice and tarps from a point of distribution set up behind the Albany Civic Center.

People should bring a government issued ID.

The Albany-Dougherty Emergency Management Agency arranged for the Point of Distribution (POD) before the storm hit.

"We understand that sometimes after storms, it takes a few days to be able to get to a point where you can start to rebuild and we wanted to make sure we had resources available to our residents so that they could bridge that gap," said Jenna Wirtz, emergency management specialist.

Wirtz says the POD is primarily for those in Dougherty County, but those from neighboring counties won't be turned away.

The POD can serve up to 10,000 people. It will operate until 5:00 on Wednesday, and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

