Murder conviction upheld for Brooks Co. killer

As Quitman Police were investigating the November, 2011 death of 39-year-old Shelton Brooks, they found evidence to arrest Truseno Al Neely and Kevin Fountain.

Both men were charged with murder in the case.

Neely appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court to have his conviction overturned, and lost his case this week.

At the time of the murder, Neely had recently been released from prison for bank robbery in Greenville, Florida, after serving ten years.

Police Chief Wesley Ross said that someone called police requesting a welfare check on Brooks at his Barwick Road apartment, and that Brooks was found dead.

Brooks County Coroner Mike Miller said the body was sent to the GBI crime lab in Macon for an autopsy.

Miller said slayings are unusual in the area, and that he couldn't remember the last homicide case in Brooks County.

Neely, 34, is serving his life sentence at Hays State Prison.

