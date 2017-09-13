Supreme Court rules against 2 Moultrie murderers

The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld murder conviction and life prison sentence for Demetrius Daniels, and Tobias Thomas, of Colquitt Co.

Daniels and Thomas were two of four men tried in 2012 for the 2010 murder of Alvin Hunt, also of Moultrie.

Seven people connected to those suspects face gang charges.

Demetrius Daniels, Tobias Thomas, Robert Lee Fuller, and Dontavious Jackson - who was just 14 at the time of his arrest - were all arrested for shooting Alvin Hunt to death, outside Shy Manor Apartments.

As part of an 80-count indictment, seven other men were charged with street gang terrorism charges.

