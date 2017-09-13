Americus PD offers Citizen’s Academy

The Americus Police Department will be presenting The Citizen’s Police Academy, Tuesday and Thursday nights from October 3rd to November 16th, 2017.
This twelve session course is intended to give citizens an overview of basic police operations and provide a forum for discussion of current events and issues. Participants must be at least 18, and must be willing to commit to attend the full schedule of training.
To register for the course, stop by the police department, call Sgt. John Brown at 229-924-3677 ext. 325 or email jbrown@americusga.gov. The application form can also be downloaded HERE .
This program is free and open to the public.
CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY
October 3, 2017-November 16, 2017
Session 1: October 3, 2017
Introduction
Location - Americus Law Enforcement Center: 119 S Lee Street
6:00 PM – 6:30 PM Introduction of Command Staff Session Rules and Conduct
Schedule of Classes and Q&A
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Tour of the Law Enforcement Center
Session 2: October 5, 2017
Patrol Operations and Animal Control
Location – Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Patrol Operations, ??
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Animal Control, Agt. Travis Moody
Session 3: October 10, 2017
Traffic Enforcement and Accident Investigation
Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Traffic Law, Speed Detection, and DUI Enforcement, Lt. Tm Green
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Traffic Accident Investigation, Lt. Tim Green
Session 4: October 12, 2017
Criminal Investigations
Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Criminal Investigations Division, Maj. Richard McCorkle
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Crime Scene Investigations, Georgia Bureau of Investigations
Session 5: October 17, 2017
Use of Force
Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Police Use of Force, Chief Mark Scott
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Use of Force Scenarios, Chief Mark Scott
Session 6 : October 19, 2017
Law Enforcement Training
Location: South Georgia Technical College, 900 South GA Tech Parkway
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Overview of Training, Sgt. Eric English and Brett Murray
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Driving and Firearms Simulators
Session 7 : October 24, 2017
Domestic Violence
Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Domestic Violence, Rebecca Ferguson, Lighthouse Advocacy
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM. Child Abuse Investigations, Amy Boney, Lighthouse Advocacy
Session 8: October 26, 2017
Drugs and Narcotics
Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Overview of Drug Investigations, Maj. Richard McCorkle
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Drug Enforcement, Sgt. Al Ross
Session 9: November 2, 2017
SWAT
Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM SWAT Team (cont.)
Session 10: November 7, 2017
DOC and Gang Awareness
Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Probation and Parole, Chris Hall, Coordinating Chief
6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break
7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Gang Related Crimes, Derek McKinney, Dept. of Corrections
Session 11: November 9, 2017
911 Communications
Location: Middle Flint Communications Center – 222 Hayes Avenue Ellaville, GA
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Communications/911, Maj. Herman Lamar and Jason Lawson
Session 12: November 14, 2017
Municipal Government
Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Steve Kennedy, City Manager and City Department Presentations
Session 13: November 16, 2017
Graduation
Location - Americus Municipal Courtroom: 119 S Lee Street
Graduation Exercise Chief Mark A. Scott & Command Staff
