Americus PD offers Citizen’s Academy

The Americus Police Department will be presenting The Citizen’s Police Academy, Tuesday and Thursday nights from October 3rd to November 16th, 2017.

This twelve session course is intended to give citizens an overview of basic police operations and provide a forum for discussion of current events and issues. Participants must be at least 18, and must be willing to commit to attend the full schedule of training.

To register for the course, stop by the police department, call Sgt. John Brown at 229-924-3677 ext. 325 or email jbrown@americusga.gov. The application form can also be downloaded HERE .

This program is free and open to the public.



CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY

October 3, 2017-November 16, 2017

Session 1: October 3, 2017

Introduction

Location - Americus Law Enforcement Center: 119 S Lee Street

6:00 PM – 6:30 PM Introduction of Command Staff Session Rules and Conduct

Schedule of Classes and Q&A

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Tour of the Law Enforcement Center

Session 2: October 5, 2017

Patrol Operations and Animal Control

Location – Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Patrol Operations, ??

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Animal Control, Agt. Travis Moody

Session 3: October 10, 2017

Traffic Enforcement and Accident Investigation

Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Traffic Law, Speed Detection, and DUI Enforcement, Lt. Tm Green

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Traffic Accident Investigation, Lt. Tim Green

Session 4: October 12, 2017

Criminal Investigations

Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Criminal Investigations Division, Maj. Richard McCorkle

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Crime Scene Investigations, Georgia Bureau of Investigations

Session 5: October 17, 2017

Use of Force

Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Police Use of Force, Chief Mark Scott

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Use of Force Scenarios, Chief Mark Scott

Session 6 : October 19, 2017

Law Enforcement Training

Location: South Georgia Technical College, 900 South GA Tech Parkway

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Overview of Training, Sgt. Eric English and Brett Murray

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Driving and Firearms Simulators

Session 7 : October 24, 2017

Domestic Violence

Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Domestic Violence, Rebecca Ferguson, Lighthouse Advocacy

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM. Child Abuse Investigations, Amy Boney, Lighthouse Advocacy

Session 8: October 26, 2017

Drugs and Narcotics

Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Overview of Drug Investigations, Maj. Richard McCorkle

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Drug Enforcement, Sgt. Al Ross

Session 9: November 2, 2017

SWAT

Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM SWAT Team (cont.)

Session 10: November 7, 2017

DOC and Gang Awareness

Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM - 6:55 PM Probation and Parole, Chris Hall, Coordinating Chief

6:55 PM - 7:05 PM Break

7:05 PM to 8:00 PM Gang Related Crimes, Derek McKinney, Dept. of Corrections

Session 11: November 9, 2017

911 Communications

Location: Middle Flint Communications Center – 222 Hayes Avenue Ellaville, GA

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Communications/911, Maj. Herman Lamar and Jason Lawson

Session 12: November 14, 2017

Municipal Government

Location - Americus Municipal Building Training Room, 101 W Lamar Street

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Steve Kennedy, City Manager and City Department Presentations

Session 13: November 16, 2017

Graduation

Location - Americus Municipal Courtroom: 119 S Lee Street

Graduation Exercise Chief Mark A. Scott & Command Staff

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!