Editorial: Ready for Irma

Just a few days ago, Hurricane Irma looked like it could hit Southwest Georgia as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane.

We are so thankful, that on Sunday, she took a slight turn and slowed down to a tropical storm before she arrived here.

But even if she would have hit us harder, we would have been ready.

That's because so many of you headed warnings from our First Alert Meteorologists and from your city and county leaders.

We were so happy to see so many businesses closing early, allowing their employees to stay home, and drivers staying off the streets.

We're thankful for local law enforcement, and our local Emergency Management Directors, and all employees who work for Emergency Operations Centers.

We know that you all worked countless hours to make sure your communities were prepared, and for that, we say thank you.

Many of our employees slept here in the building, to be here to work in shifts, around the clock to keep you informed.

Yes, it is part of their job to be ready to serve when needed, but I am always proud of how seriously they take their responsibility to help keep you safe.

