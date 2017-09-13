Lee Co. responds to Dougherty Co. Commission's hospital impact study

Lee County leaders responded to Dougherty County leaders Tuesday about the proposed Lee County hospital.

The Dougherty County Commission voted to conduct a $35,000 study about the economic impact of the hospital.

Lee County commissioners said the Dougherty County commissioners hired not only a law firm to conduct the economic impact study, but also to oppose the Certificate of Need Application.

Lee County commissioners are now responding with a letter saying Dougherty County is using taxpayer dollars to pay lawyers to prepare the opposition that Dougherty County commissioners did not vote to do originally.

"They also hired a consultant to help provide information to their lawyer to help oppose the hospital so to say there is an unbiased study being done is just ridiculous," said Lee County Commissioner Billy Mathis.

Lee County Commissioners also formally gave the Federal Trade Commission permission to file comments with the Georgia Department of Community Health on the pending certificate of need application.

