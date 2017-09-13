Lee Co. responds to Dougherty Co. Commission's hospital impact study

Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday.More >>
Some schools and businesses across South Georgia will remain closed on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area on Monday.More >>
A Moultrie plant handed out a truckload of ice to residents Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Moultrie plant handed out a truckload of ice to residents Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Lee County commissioners said the Dougherty County commissioners hired not only a law firm to conduct the economic impact study, but also to oppose the Certificate of Need Application.More >>
Lee County commissioners said the Dougherty County commissioners hired not only a law firm to conduct the economic impact study, but also to oppose the Certificate of Need Application.More >>
Georgia state officials are concerned Georgia will be facing a statewide shortage in gas.More >>
Georgia state officials are concerned Georgia will be facing a statewide shortage in gas.More >>