Moultrie restaurants serve hot meals to first responders, utility crews

Dozens of first responders and utility crews in Moultrie enjoyed a much deserved hot meal Tuesday night.

The Hen House, Margaritas and Armandos restaurants provided the food.

It's their way of saying thanks to the many first responders and utility lineman who've been working 24 hours straight on Irma recovery efforts.

Moultrie Police Department Acting Chief Sean Ladson said many of his officers were in the dark like many residents and this gesture meant the world to them.

"A lot of my officers have got power off in their homes and things like that so it's wonderful that the community is coming together to provide for us," said Ladson.

Chief Ladson said his officers will be patrolling neighborhoods where residents are still without power.

He also reminded residents to avoid the downed power lines on many of the streets.

