Sanderson Farms hands out 40k cases of ice to residents

A Moultrie plant handed out a truckload of ice to residents Tuesday afternoon.

Sanderson Farms had about 40,000 pounds of cases of ice in their truck.

Around 6 p.m., staff had already given out 600 cases at Fire Station Two.

Staff members said they started tracking Tropical Storm Irma last week.

From the forecast, they knew it was going to be a bad storm and the staff was ready to jump into action.

"For seventy years now, Sanderson has just been a good neighbor to every community that they operate in and we're happy to be able to do it in our hometown, Moultrie, Georgia," said Sanderson Farms Division Manager Darin Merritt.

Sanderson Farms staff passed out ice and chicken last year after Hurricane Hermine.

Any cases of ice that were left over from Tuesday will be given out Wednesday at Fire Station Two located on the 1000 block of West Boulevard.

They also have another trailer filled ice on standby for other communities like Adel.

