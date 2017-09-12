Utility crews work 24 hours straight restoring power

Dozens of utility crews were out in full force repairing Moultrie's power circuits that were damaged by tropical storm Irma.

Thanks to the city's mutual aid assistance program, four utility crews from Lester and Cartersville, Georgia were helping with restoration.

Several utility linemen were scattered throughout the city cutting down trees leaning against power lines.

"We probably had six pole breaks that were major along with the cross arms and transformers that might've fallen off," explained Utilities Director Elvira Gibson.

Gibson said crews worked 24 hours straight repairing vital circuits.

Now that those main line feeders are up, crews can move much faster.

City Manager Pete Dillard said the curfews put in place before and after the storm helped.

"So that our lineman and all of our city workers could be on the highway without impediment," said Dillard.

Crews are now focusing on smaller circuits and downed trees.

"Trees that are in backyards, trees that are probably in the alley way a little bit harder to get to," said Gibson.

And those trees have been identified.

"Please stay clear, give them plenty of room because the wires may be close to you, they could be hazardous," Dillard reiterated.

Once the electric wires are cleared out, Public Works can remove the downed trees.

Gibson was grateful for the outpouring of love and support, "we have had a ton of community support, we do appreciate all of the gifts that have been dropped off and given, we've had kind notes."

The Moultrie City Manager is asking residents to be patient as utility crews work diligently to restore power.

Right now, 500 residents are still without power.

According to Georgia Power, 30 residents in Colquitt County are also in the dark.

City leaders don't have a specific date when all power will be fully restored.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!