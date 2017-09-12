Pecan crops throughout Georgia damaged

Georgia's pecan crops have been heavily damaged after Irma's strong winds and heavy rain moved through our area.

Executive Director of Georgia Pecan Association Samantha McLeod said a lot of the damage to the pecan crop resulted from fallen trees and limbs.

She said crop fields in Valdosta and Fort Valley were hit the worst by the storm.

"I don't think we've ever had a documented storm like this one that has affected every pecan orchard in the state of Georgia," said McLeod.

The next step for damaged crops is to document and take data of losses.

