Lee Co. church members volunteer to help residents after Irma

Volunteers from one Lee County church want residents affected by the storm to know there is help available.

Judy Powell is a volunteer with Leesburg United Methodist Church. She said volunteers are going around, talking to residents, mainly senior citizens and the elderly, whose properties were damaged by the storm.

Their goal is to help those who may have trouble removing debris from their yards.

Powell said the debris is piling up after Tropical Storm Irma hit.

"It's growing," she said. "And I know there's going to be more and more. We just want to work together as a team. I was in Albany in January, I helped with that. Albany and Lee County, we work together."

People can call the church if they need assistance in Lee County.

The number is (229) 759-2096.

