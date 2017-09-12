Lee Co. residents asked to move storm debris next to roadway for crews

Lee County residents asked to move storm debris to the side of the roadway (Source: WALB)

Crews are planning to come into Lee County and collect storm debris soon.

That means residents need to get their debris out of their yards and next to the roadway for collection crews.

The crews will collect natural vegetation debris only.

Right now, the county does not have a collection point established for structural debris.

"If they will move all of their debris next to the roadway and stay clear of the roadway of course, then we will have collectors that will come through later on. We are trying to get a specific date of collection, but there will be collection crews coming around to collect the debris.," said Deputy EMA Director Wesley Wells.

Wells said the Lee County Emergency Operations Center is still open and fully operational.

If you need assistance, you can call the EOC center at (229) 759-6051 or (229) 759-6052.

