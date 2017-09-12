Southwest Georgia Regional Airport resumes normal operations after Irma

Many businesses are getting back to full swing, including the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany.

The airport closed down Monday for Tropical Storm Irma, but reopened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, sending its first flight to Atlanta at noon.

Transportation Director David Hamilton said five flights were canceled, but now everything is back up to normal.

"We assessed all of our facilities, and so far we haven't found any damage. We're lucky in that regard, so we're very excited about that. Everything else is fully operational," explained Hamilton.

Hamilton said Delta Airlines contacted passengers about those cancelations, and if you have any questions about refunds, you can call Delta directly.

