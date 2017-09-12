Albany officials continue to search for missing boater

Albany fire officials are still searching for a man whose boat overturned Saturday at Cromartie Beach in East Albany.

On Tuesday, divers found the boat, but there was still no sign of the man.

There were three other passengers on the boat, including a seven-year-old child, but they are all safe.

The search began Saturday evening around five with a dive team and continued over the weekend until sunset.

There was a halt in the search on Monday due to Tropical Storm Irma.

