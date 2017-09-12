Florida evacuees head home, could create statewide gas shortage - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Florida evacuees head home, could create statewide gas shortage in GA

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

State officials are concerned Georgia will be facing a statewide shortage in gas.

The concern comes from evacuees leaving the state to head back home. 

Gas stations were packed in Tifton off of I-75 as cars lined up to fill their vehicles and extra containers.

Some Florida residents who are heading back said they have been stopping every chance they could because they're worried they won't have the chance once they get stuck in traffic heading back into Florida.

