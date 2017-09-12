Phoebe serves meals to first responders, cleanup crews

The cafeteria at Phoebe Putney hospital has been packed the past few days, but not just with staff and families of patients.

People at Phoebe have been serving up meals for first responders, utility workers, public works officials and anyone else who has been helping with storm recovery and clean-up.

Phoebe leaders stepped behind the counters to help serve food.

Public works employees said they are thankful for what Phoebe has done. They said it lets them know they are appreciated.

"Anytime you are given an opportunity for someone to share something with you, you always feel special," said a Public Works Maintenance Coordinator Anthony Trice.

On Monday, Phoebe served more than 100 meals, and they fed almost another 100 people on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!