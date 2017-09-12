Two trees just miss landing on an Albany home

Larry Bacon had evacuated from his home in Savannah. (Source: WALB)

Multiple trees just missed falling on the home of one Albany resident. (Source: WALB)

People in Albany got a good look at the damage Tropical Storm Irma left behind Monday.

Many residents feel they got lucky, with only small limbs and branches in their front yard.

One family said they dodged a bullet.

An Albany woman was hosting family from Savannah who had evacuated due to the storm.

She said they were all in the house Monday morning when they heard the winds picking up and all of a sudden they heard two big thumps.

When everyone went to the window to look they saw two trees lying in front of the house.

They said they are so grateful the tree fell in the front of the house and not on top of it.

"Because every time we travel you know I always say God sent angels to protect us from all the harm and danger, and he did," explained Larry Bacon, a Savannah resident. "That tree very well could have hit right where I was standing in the bedroom."

Bacon said he doesn't t know when he and his family will go back to Savannah, they are still waiting to hear about how their home is doing.

