Babies delivered in the midst of Irma

The parents said they were not expecting the baby to come so soon. (Source: WALB)

Daxton Stephens was born at Phoebe in the midst of the tropical storm at 5 lbs, 13 oz. (Source: WALB)

While Irma brought power outages and downed trees for a lot of people, there were a few families that got a special gift.

Five families welcomed newborns at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

One family had actually evacuated from Jacksonville.

Daxton Stephens was born shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, weighing in at five pounds, 13 ounces.

Shekima Stephens said she was originally planning on being induced on Wednesday.

But some things in life, you can't always plan for.

When her water broke Monday morning she said they raced to the hospital.

"I was afraid that once we got here that I would go ahead and have the baby," said Shekima, although she said she was glad to have the baby where her other children were born.

Her husband said he was in shock.

"She told me, I think my water broke and I was like, 'No,'" said David. "And then she stood up and it had broke. So I just went into panic, like there is a storm here too. So we had to go out and dodge stuff on the road, but we made it."

The family said it was a blessing in disguise to have the baby here in Albany.

They had recently moved to Jacksonville, but all of their family is here in the Good Life City.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!