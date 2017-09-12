Tifton Public Works crews clean up Fulwood Park

Tifton's Fulwood Park is one of many locations in Tift County that sustained wind damage from Tropical Storm Irma.

Tifton Public Works Director Jeff West said there's widespread damage all over town.

All streets are accessible except a few that are blocked by downed power lines.

Those streets are 12 Street, Goff Street, and Davis Street.

West said Public Works crews cannot touch any trees that have down power lines tangled in them.

He said there are 24 workers out cleaning up debris. And the damage isn't as bad as he had expected.

"We're in really good shape. The city of Tifton planned really well and we were prepared for it," said West.

West said if Tifton had seen 80-90 mile per hour winds, then things could've been worse.

Likewise, Tifton Mayor Julie Smith is urging resident to be careful of the debris.

Smith wants residents to place storm debris from outside their homes on the curb but be sure not to block storm drains.

Smith said safety is the top concern for the Tifton community and that she's been in touch with state and federal agencies about getting FEMA and GEMA allowances, once she has more information she'll share it with the community.

"I have a feeling Tifton is going to be completely restored in the next few days. What these guys in public works and public safety are doing for us right now is really pretty amazing. So we are working arm in arm with the county officials as well. So I would say within the next week we should be back to normal," explained Smith.

Smith said the sound of chainsaws cleaning up debris is the sound of progress.

