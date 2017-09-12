Damage caused by Irma shuts down Thomas Co. golf course

Employees at Country Oaks Golf Course in Thomasville spent Tuesday cleaning up damage from Irma.

Multiple trees fell down on the course and one in the parking lot.

According to staff members, the cart barn roof and the privacy fence around the cart barn were also damaged by the heavy winds.

The course will reopen as soon as the damage is cleaned up.

