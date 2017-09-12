Cleanup still underway in Thomas Co.

Cleanup is still underway in Thomas County as crews are working to get power restored and streets cleared.

Crews have the fallen tree count at around 200, 20 landing on houses, others blocking streets.

That has been the main focus as of right now, is to move those trees from the road into the grass so that all roadways are open.

Currently, there are about 700 power outages in the city of Thomasville, 1600 with Grady EMC and 1600 with Georgia Power in Thomas County.

EMA Director Chris Jones said communication is what has made the cleanup process go smoothly and efficiently.

If you live in Thomas County and have damage, EMA officials are asking that you take clear pictures of your damage and email that with your contact information including your name and phone number and if you have home owners insurance to tcema@rose.net.

Crews are conducting damage assessments and want to make sure they get all damage from Tropical Storm Irma.

