ASU football improves to No. 16 in the nation

Albany State (2-0) has gotten off to a dominant start this season and it's showing in the national polls.

The Golden Rams improved to 16th in the nation in Division II football.

They improved four spots in the AFCA coaches poll after defeating Tuskegee (1-1) 20-7 Saturday evening.

ASU's White Water Classic victory comes one weekend after the upset win over Valdosta State.

Now sitting at 2-0, the Golden Rams are the top team in Georgia for the 2nd straight week.

They host North Greenville University Saturday before traveling to No. 17 West Georgia the following weekend.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!