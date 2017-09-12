TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/12/17): Death Valley no match for the Blue Devils

The Tift County (4-0) went into Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and took down Valdosta (1-3) 20-10 Friday night.

It their first time taking down the Wildcats since 2008, and their first road-win over Valdosta since 1993.

Just last year Tift County fell at home by over four touchdowns to Valdosta--the eventual Class-AAAAAA state champs.

The Blue Devils have now started the season with 4 straight wins and defense has been the key.

They have allowed just 6 points per game in the early goings.

Next week Ashley Anders and company travel to Parkview.

