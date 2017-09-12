Lee Co. begins clean up after Irma, Smithville waits for water, power

In Lee County, about half of the power has been restored to some 3,000 residents that lost electricity during Tropical Storm Irma and there is damage across the county.

A massive sign cracked and fell just inches away from Duren Paint and Body on U.S. 19 South.

A short distance away, a limb from a giant oak tree smashed into a mobile home in Morgan Estates.

A second mobile home's roof was also damaged by a fallen tree limb.

At the Dixon Mobile Home Park in the southern part of the county, off of Lover's Lane Road, a tree fell on a mobile home. That same tree knocked the well over. A mobile home park employee was trying to restore water.

On Foxworth Drive, a large tree fell into a man's pool, crushing his fencing.

"There has been some years I figured that tree was going to fall somewhere. But, I didn't figure it would fall on the pool, the privacy fence and the chain link fence and it took out the satellite dish," said resident Gary Brown.

Across the county, trees are down, including some large pecan trees.

The EOC has been fully operational since Saturday around noon, and residents facing any damage or power issues are urged to call (229) 759-6051 or (229) 759-6052.

The city of Smithville, located in the northern part of the county, has no water or power, and the National Guard has been deployed there.

There has been no power or potable water in the city since sometime Monday when wind gusts as high as 58 mph tore across Lee County.

Across the county, several properties sustained damage.

In the southern part of the county, a massive oak tree limb cracked away, slicing through the middle of a mobile home in Morgan Estates off U.S. 19.

And, a mobile home in the same neighborhood had a tree limb fall on it, breaking through their roof. It's already been tarped.

But, Smithville got hit the hardest, no power and no water.

Smithville's Mayor Jack Smith said a generator is on the way, and he expects water will be restored sometime Tuesday but he said he's been told, "They are on the list" for power restoration, and they don't know when the lights will get turned back on.

