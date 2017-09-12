In the aftermath: Where Dougherty Co. stands after Tropical Storm Irma

Crews are working to clear damage and restore power in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County officials encouraged residents to 'return to normal activities' on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Irma hit the area Monday.

Despite small debris in the area, crews have cleared much of the debris that was blocking roadways. But there are still areas with downed trees on roads and driveways.

There are still calls coming into the Emergency Operations Center with reports of downed power lines and damaged weather heads in some neighborhoods, but much of Albany-Dougherty's power has been restored.

Currently, there are approximately 2,300 customers without power. Crews are out working to restore service as quickly as possible to the areas.

Officials with the city of Albany said there are fewer than 300 people without power within the city.

They said that's a big difference compared to the more than 7,000 people without power on Monday afternoon.

Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson said most of the main power circuits have been fixed.

He said now officials are working to now look at homes individually.

Some have broken poles that will take a little longer to be replaced.

Roberson said partners from Electric Cities of Georgia are coming in Wednesday afternoon to help with individual service calls.

Damage crews were out on Tuesday, working from an original list of 28 damage reports, but they are looking for any additional damage while out in the community.

There were 527 people who were sheltered in Dougherty County as Irma hit the area.

There were seven Good Samaritan shelters and the American Red Cross opened the Civic Center.

The Civic Center is the only shelter still open and it will close on Wednesday, September 13, at noon.

There are currently two distribution centers operating:

Sherwood Church - Coke Plant:

925 Pine Ave.

(229) 435-4578

925 Pine Ave. (229) 435-4578 Greater Cutliff Grove Baptist Church (Education Center):

835 W Broad Ave

(229) 435-0060

On Wednesday at 8 a.m. a POD, that will serve 10,000 people, will begin operating:

This POD will be set-up and staffed by federal personnel from Georgia Department of Defense.

The POD contains water, and commodities, such as emergency meals, tarps, blankets, etc.

It will be set up for people to drive through. People are asked to be patient as it can take some time to get people the supplies they need.

The county is asking residents with damage to check with their insurance provider before reaching out to volunteers:

For residents with homeowners insurance: Most are being told to hold off on removing debris until their insurer has been able to assess their property.

Residents are asked to go through their insurance companies prior to calling volunteer groups to help.

