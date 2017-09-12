GA Power begins assessments after Irma, over 700K without power

Georgia Power has begun its first day of full-scale damage assessment Tuesday after Irma swept through the state.

Damage assessment marks the first phase of the restoration process once the storm has left impacted areas. Georgia Power must wait until conditions are safe for damage assessment teams to enter the field and begin the restoration process, followed by repair crews, which could take several days, if not weeks, depending on the amount of damage and safe access to the area.

As weather conditions improve, restoration efforts will accelerate, but it could take an extended period of time for all customers to be restored due to the vast damage from Irma.

All of Georgia Power’s resources are being held and dedicated to storm restoration efforts in the state following Irma.

Damage Update – As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

There are nearly 770,000 Georgia Power customers currently without power.

More than 8,500 cases of individual damage or trouble (including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair.

Damage and outages are widespread and across the state with the hurricane impacting service to customers around Savannah, Columbus, Metro Atlanta and beyond.

The company encourages customers to keep safety first following Irma:

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

Tools you can use year round:

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Outage & Storm Center – Visit www.georgiapower.com/storm, to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Emergency Plan and Kit – Build a family emergency plan and emergency supply kit.

