Tropical Storm Irma wreaks havoc in Moultrie

Residents in Moultrie reported damage from Tropical Storm Irma.

City leaders said the Southwest and Southeast of the city received the brunt of the damage.

There was significant damage on 4th Street where a massive, uprooted tree toppled a car.

The roof of the car was smashed and the windows were busted out.

There were also multiple downed power lines near the intersection of 4th and Tift Avenue.

Another massive tree fell on power lines knocking off a transformer from a utility pole, and it's a reason several residents were without power.

As of 4 p.m., Moultrie city leaders said about 1,000 residents were in the dark during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Mayor Bill McIntosh said the 45 miles per hour wind gusts affected half of the city's power circuits.

Several transformers throughout the city were knocked from utility poles.

More than 200 trees are down and crews were struggling to remove them, many were leaning against downed power lines and broken utility poles.

Mayor McIntosh was relieved no one was hurt and pleased with how the city united to help those in need.

"They realize they are looking out for themselves, their families, but they're also looking out for their neighbor and this is a very reassuring and heartwarming event to know that people when it counts, they get out there and get it done and show what they can do for their fellow community folks," said McIntosh.

Mayor McIntosh said more utility crews were coming to help restore power.

He hopes to have everyone's power restored by Tuesday.

More than 200 National Guard personnel were also in town to help enforce the curfew, which was extended to 1 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to clean up the streets.

City offices will reopen at that time as well.

Georgia Power's outage map now shows only 36 people are still without power.

