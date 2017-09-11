Cars line up in the street for Krystal's drive-thru

Krystal's on Slappey Blvd seemed to be the popular place Monday afternoon.

With the restaurant being one of the only places open, cars lined the drive-thru, the parking lot, and even out in the road.

Some customers waited up to an hour to get a quick meal.

One customer told us the wait was worth it.

"Probably about an hour, It's the only thing open," said Logan Pressley.

Pressley said it was convenient and he would do it again.

