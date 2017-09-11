Damage in Albany due to Tropical Storm Irma

Rain and wind conditions from Irma left behind lots of damage in Albany.

"We looked outside and it was down," said Barbara Guest.

Trees were taken down by the high-speed winds from Tropical Storm Irma.

Other trees came down across Dougherty County.

Dozens were left without power and debris covered the roadways.

"We all jumped up and ran to the door and we was all very surprised," said Guest.

Barbara Guest was thankful that a tree just missed toppling on top of her house.

"We were very worried that we would have another one to fall but so far so good, none of them did fall," said Guest. "I am very thankful because that's close to my daughter's room and she was in the bed. So I am thankful it fell toward the street."

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the county prepared for the worst but hoped for the best.

Officials urged residents to stay home and off the roadways Monday evening.

Tuesday the county will begin to clean up the damage that Irma left behind.

"We're going to have to do damage assessments tomorrow and see what homes have been damaged and if any of our residents have been displaced," said Cohilas.

