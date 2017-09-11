Albany Police chief asks people to stay off the streets, increases patrols

The Albany Police chief is asking people to stay off the roads unless it's an emergency.

Chief Michael Persley said that he wants to keep the roads clear as emergency and utility crews work to clear areas and restore power.

People in Albany will see an increase in patrols as law enforcement work to keep areas with damage and power outages safe.

Your local law enforcement agencies will have increased patrols throughout the evening and into the morning for the safety of our residents and guests. We encourage you to contact your local law enforcement agency if you should see any suspicious activity or become aware of any issue that may cause concern, so that an officer can address the matter. Again, we are stressing that you remain off the roads unless it is an emergency while we continue to work together to get our community back to normal. Thank you for your continued support.

