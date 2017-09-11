Thomasville couple thankful to be alive after a tree goes through bedroom

Battle said that things can be replaced. He's just happy to be alive and well. (Source: WALB)

The home is damaged, and their bedroom was still exposed as rain continued to come down. (Source: WALB)

Crews have begun working to clean up around 15 to 20 trees. (Source: WALB)

"It fell on my head, I was laying in the bed. Everything fell on my head," said Battle. (Source: WALB)

Battle was just inches away from a huge fallen tree. (Source: WALB)

On Monday a husband and wife in Thomasville were thankful to be alive after a startling wake-up call as Tropical Storm Irma moved into the area.

Crews have begun working to clean up around 15 to 20 trees.

"The Lord, God just stepped in and took care of us," said homeowner Arthur Battle. "She had just got up and went to the bathroom, I was laying in the bed and I said, 'Baby, this tree is cracking.'"

Within seconds, Battle was just inches away from a huge fallen tree.

"It fell on my head, I was laying in the bed. Everything fell on my head," said Battle. "I thank God and Jesus, I put my head up and caught the Sheetrock.

A family standing by their faith to get them through what EMA officials said was one of the strongest storms to pass through the area in years.

Officials have reported a total of 15 to 20 trees torn down by Irma's strong winds and rains, many taking down power lines and blocking streets.

"We got out real fast, no harm or hurt to us. Got up, got dressed and left," said Battle.

The home is damaged, and their bedroom was still exposed as rain continued to come down.

Battle said that things can be replaced. He's just happy to be alive and well.

"Oh she's fine, she's terrified but she's fine," explained Battle when asked how his wife was doing. "We're staying at my brother's house right now so we're just seeing what it's going to be and pray that God steps in."

Thomasville crews were off the roads for several hours due to the strength of Irma's winds. They went back to work to restore power and clear roads after the worst part of the storm passed through the area.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!