Tifton's Bell Plantation hosts 400+ National Guard men and women

More than 400 Georgia National Guard men and women came to Tifton to help with the storm.

"Anything you guys need, you get it," said J.C. Bell, the founder of Bell Plantation in Tifton.

It's usually home to peanut butter but because of Tropical Storm Irma, it hosted some unlikely guests.

"How could we not support them. And that's what we're doing," said Bell.

Bell welcomed more than 400 national guard men and women into his 40,000-foot warehouse for troops.

"They're doing this not to just be some soldier for excitement. Very few of these guys will be war fighters, they get called out for this," said Bell.

Tom Carden, Brigadier General, commands the Georgia Army National Guard. By working with local EMA across Southwest Georgia he and his troops are helping clean up debris from Irma's storm.

"What we try to do is deploy the capability as quick as we can to help all the local citizens and first responders," said Carden.

For Carden helping others is essential even when he knows his own soldiers yearn to be home with their families during this storm.

"It makes our population safer and that's what we're in the business of. It helps us not to ever be late to need. And I just can't extend enough appreciation and gratitude for what he and his people are doing for us," explained Carden.

And Bell was happy to give back to those who are assisting others.

"And so they're at home helping us," said Bell.

The troops will be staying at Bell Plantation in Tifton for as long as they are needed.

