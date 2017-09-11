Volunteer groups respond to Irma damage in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Volunteer groups respond to Irma damage in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Crews from the Albany Chain Gang and other volunteer groups have organized to help get debris out of the roads Monday.

They have a unique way to communicate, and they are getting their job done when it's safe.

"A bulk of the calls are trees that are down," said Teresa Knight, who organized a call center for people in Dougherty County who needed help during or after the storm.

During the day Monday, groups of volunteers stood by, waiting for a call to come in. A lot of them are driven by faith, said Knight.

"I like to be the hands and feet of Jesus," she said.

Knight used the app called "Zello" to communicate with dozens of people about Hurricane Irma.

When it was safe, she dispatched crews with chainsaws to take care of problems.

"There's not been significant damage as far as to structures," Knight explained. "A lot of the trees and limbs have hit power lines."

The crews coordinate with Dougherty County's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to see what's needed across the county.

"When the weather's good, some of our guys go out and try to remove it and if they can be of any assistance," she said.

Knight said the initiative stems from what Southwest Georgia experienced at the beginning of this year.

"The same people that are out there today are the same people that just spontaneously picked up chainsaws and went out and cut in January," said Knight, who believes the response from those who ask for help makes it all worth it.

"Everyone's really grateful. Somebody's coming to help them and not expecting anything in return, except maybe a smile."

Knight said she spoke with some crews in South Carolina through Zello, who said they are ready and willing to come to Southwest Georgia after Irma if needed.

